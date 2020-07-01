Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell (l) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (r) greet each other after testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on their departments response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Capitol Hill, in Washington on 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katopodis / POOL

Top US economic authorities - Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell - acknowledged on Tuesday in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee that given the enormous magnitude of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic it will be necessary to put together another fiscal stimulus package.

Saying that the Donald Trump administration is monitoring economic conditions closely, Mnuchin noted that certain sectors - like construction, are recovering quickly while others, like retail sales and travel, are feeling the long-term impact of the economic slowdown that could require additional aid.