A woman opens the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on her smartphone, in Bhopal, central India, 29 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo listens during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 20 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/AL DRAGO / POOL

The United States government is considering banning Chinese application TikTok amid speculation it could be used for surveillance and propaganda distribution by Beijing.

The remarks were made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview on Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle” late Monday. EFE-EPA