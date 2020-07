A woman cleans the street in front of the US consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan province capitol, China, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Men exit the building of the former US consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan province capitol, China, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Police detain a protester shouting pro-China slogans outside the building of the former US consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan province capitol, China, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man walks past the building of the former US consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan province capitol, China, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The United States Consulate General in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday lowered its flag a few hours before the deadline for its closure, ordered by Beijing Friday in response to the shuttering of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

The consulate pulled down the US flag at 06.18 am local time (22:18 GMT on Sunday), according to images broadcast on state television CCTV, before the established closing time of 10.00 am (02.00 GMT). EFE-EPA