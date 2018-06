Migrant families are processed at the Central Bus Station before being taken to Catholic Charities before being removed in McAllen, Texas, USA, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Demonstrators rally outside the Biltmore Hotel to protest against Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration's policies on immigration and the separation of children from their parents at the border in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A court in the United States late Tuesday ordered the government to reunite hundreds of separated minors with their parents within 30 days.

In the judicial order, federal judge of the court in San Diego (California), Dana Sabraw, ruled that children younger than five would have to be reunited with their parents within 14 days.