US Attorney General Jeff Sessions (l) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (r) participate in an announcement on fighting international crime in Washington on Oct. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The US government on Monday announced the creation of a special task force to combat "transnational crime" focusing on specific gangs and drug cartels, as well as on the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions held a press conference to unveil the formation of the anti-crime group of experts to prevent such criminal organizations from operating in the US.