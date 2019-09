"In 2018, things were critical. We registered the closure of one in seven farms due to the impact of the tariffs," Jaime Castaneda, the vice president of the US National Milk Producers Federation, told EFE.

US dairy farmers, one of the sectors most affected by the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, are pointing out the damage they have suffered and are looking forward with trepidation to a period of prolonged economic uncertainty.