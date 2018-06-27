US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a ceremony to award the Medal of Honor to late US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner, who receives the nation's highest military decoration posthumously for his actions on 24 January 1945; in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

More than 60 American companies representing dairy farmers and cheesemakers in a letter Tuesday asked the United States president to suspend high steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico until renegotiations over a regional free trade treaty is completed.

Calling Mexico the "largest and most reliable market" for American dairy products, the letter said Mexico's retaliatory tariffs - some of which are expected to be as high as 25 percent next month - on American-made cheeses, among other products will "certainly diminish demand for high-quality dairy products that are produced across the United States."