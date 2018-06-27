More than 60 American companies representing dairy farmers and cheesemakers in a letter Tuesday asked the United States president to suspend high steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico until renegotiations over a regional free trade treaty is completed.
Calling Mexico the "largest and most reliable market" for American dairy products, the letter said Mexico's retaliatory tariffs - some of which are expected to be as high as 25 percent next month - on American-made cheeses, among other products will "certainly diminish demand for high-quality dairy products that are produced across the United States."