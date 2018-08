Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes (L) welcomes US Defense Secretary James Mattis for talks on Monday, Aug. 13, in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is received with military honors at the Brazilian Defense Ministry on Monday, Aug. 13, in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

US Defense Secretary James Mattis met here Monday with Brazil's foreign and defense ministers for talks on human rights issues and the role of both countries in international peacekeeping missions.

Mattis and Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes discussed "a broad range of defense matters," according a statement by the US Department of Defense.