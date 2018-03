Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani (2-R, front row) and other representatives from participating countries stand for a group photograph during the opening ceremony of the Kabul Process Conference in the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) speaks to US Secretary for Defense Jim Mattis (R) during a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (R) listens to US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivering remarks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS /POOL

The Defense Secretary of the United States arrived Tuesday on a surprise visit to Afghanistan to meet with Afghan authorities and commanders of the US forces and NATO in the country.

The visit by Jim Mattis comes at a time when the Afghan government is actively looking to broker peace talks with the Taliban.