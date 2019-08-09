US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (L) and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (R) hold hands at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/POOL/LEE JIN-MAN

The defense secretary of the United States on Friday reaffirmed his country's willingness to resume talks with Pyongyang while maintaining current sanctions on the North Korean regime until it abandons its nuclear program.

Mark Esper conveyed this message at the start of his meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, during the former's official visit to Seoul for the last leg of his Asia-Pacific tour, his first international trip since taking office around the end of last month.