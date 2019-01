A woman exits a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A United States delegation will visit China during Jan. 7-8 to participate in vice-ministerial level trade talks that have been ongoing since early 2018, Beijing announced Friday.

The delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, will hold talks with China's working group based on the agreement reached between China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump in December, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.