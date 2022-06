The President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez offers statements, at the Federal Legislative Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro speaks during an act that commemorates the 20th anniversary of the return to power of Hugo Chavez after the coup d'etat of 11 April 2002, in Caracas, Venezuela 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Ronald Pena

Venezuela's government and its opposition remained tight-lipped on Tuesday about a visit by a delegation from the United States to the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the arrival of the delegation on Monday night but did not offer any other details, so it is unknown who and how many people traveled to Caracas, or their agenda.