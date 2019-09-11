Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington DC, USA, Sept. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States on Tuesday demanded that Mexico step up its efforts to reduce the flow of undocumented migrants arriving at the border, but the Mexican government countered that the decrease in migratory transit was now irreversible and said it believed that Washington remained far from resuming its threat of imposing new tariffs on its southern neighbor.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard met at the White House with a delegation led by US Vice President Mike Pence and then spoke with President Donald Trump to discuss progress on the immigration agreement reached in June, following which Washington withdrew its tariff threats. EFE-EPA