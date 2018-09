South Korean President Moon Jae-in (r) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (l) upon their arrival at a luncheon at a Pyongyang restaurant on Sept. 19, 2018, during their third summit. EFE-EPA/ Pyongyang Press Corps / Pool

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday set a deadline by which North Korea must denuclearize, saying that the process must be completed by January 2021, when President Donald Trump's current term would end.

In a statement, Pompeo also expressed his desire to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, next week in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.