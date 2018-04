Bodies of victims of an alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebels-held Douma, Syria, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMAD ALDIN

A handout picture made available on 21 July 2016 by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview to Cuba's official state news agency Prensa Latina in Damascus, Syria, Jul. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SANA

The United States on Monday denied bombing Al Tayfur military airbase in the Syrian province of Homs.

The strike, confirmed by Syrian state media, follows an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian army which killed dozens of people in the rebel-held city of Douma, in eastern Ghouta.