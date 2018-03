US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informs journalists about Russia's mirror response sanctions against USA and other countries that expelled Russian diplomats in Moscow, Russia, 29 March 2018. Russia will close a US consulate in St. Petersburg and will expell the same number of diplomats. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A view of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Russia, 29 March 2018. In response to new US sanctions imposed on Russia over the Skripal poisoning case, Russia will expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on 29 March 2018.The Russian authorities have given a two-day notice to the United States Consulate General in St. Petersburg to entirely vacate the building. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The government of the United States on Thursday described Russia's decision to expel 60 US diplomats, over the White House's response to the former-spy poisoning incident in the United Kingdom, as "regrettable."

"It appears that Russia has chosen a regrettable, unwarranted action to respond to our entirely justified action," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert during a press conference in Washington DC.