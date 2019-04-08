File photo showing dozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops during a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution in Tehran on Feb. 11, 2019. Photo reissued April 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Abedin Taherkenareh

President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House from Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a reception commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of NATO in Washington, DC, on April 4, 2019. EFE-EPA / TOM BRENNER

President Donald Trump on Monday announced his decision to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, the first time that Washington has taken such a drastic measure against the military forces of another country.

"This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft," said Trump in a statement.