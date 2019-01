Photograph released Jan. 18, 2019, by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) of Arizona, where some of the 376 undocumented migrants, mostly from Central America, who were arrested earlier in the week, are shown. A group of 376 undocumented migrants, the largest number of asylum seekers registered to date, made their way the United States. EPA-EFE / CBP Arizona / NO SALE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / PHOTOGRAPH PIXED BY THE SOURCE

Photograph released Jan. 18, 2019, by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) of Arizona, where some of the 376 undocumented migrants, mostly from Central America, who were arrested earlier in the week, are shown. A group of 376 undocumented migrants, the largest number of asylum seekers registered to date, made their way the United States. EPA-EFE / CBP Arizona / NO SALE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / PHOTOGRAPH PIXED BY THE SOURCE

The largest single contingent of asylum seekers ever to enter the United States was detained this week in Arizona, the US Border Patrol said Friday.

The arrest of the 376 undocumented immigrants, who come mostly from Central America, took place Monday.