The list was posted on the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, diocese's Web site and includes 37 priests, three deacons and six seminarians of that diocese, as well as nine clerics from other Catholic districts and 16 members of "religious communities." EFE-EPA/File

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday published a list of 71 clergy members and seminarians, some of them deceased, who it said had been "accused" of sexual abuse of minors since 1940.

The list was posted on the diocese's Web site and includes 37 priests, three deacons and six seminarians of that diocese, as well as nine clerics from other Catholic districts and 16 members of "religious communities."