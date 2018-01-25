United States diplomat Bill Richardson has resigned from an international advisory board created by the Myanmar government to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, criticizing the country's state counsellor and de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Advisory Board on Rakhine State was created to implement the recommendations of a commission led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan to address the ethnic violence and discrimination against the mostly Muslim minority community in the western Rakhine State.