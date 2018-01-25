An overview of the crowded camp near Tangkhali, Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson speaks to reporters at Beijing Capital Airport, Beijing, China, Jan. 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to reporters at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Rohingya children stand behind a bamboo fence and wait to get into the queue to collect lunch time food center in a camp in Palonkhali, Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2017.

United States diplomat Bill Richardson has resigned from an international advisory board created by the Myanmar government to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, criticizing the country's state counsellor and de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Advisory Board on Rakhine State was created to implement the recommendations of a commission led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan to address the ethnic violence and discrimination against the mostly Muslim minority community in the western Rakhine State.