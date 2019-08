The foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries met here Wednesday with US Under Secretary of State David Hale to discuss security and cooperation under the C5+1 framework.

"At today's meeting we will dedicate the first part to economic security. The second part, to peace in Afghanistan. In the third part we will discuss security in Central Asia," Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov said at the start of the talks in Nur-Sultan.