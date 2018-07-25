Then-Indonesian President Suharto listens to the opening speech during the opening session of the G-15 summit in Cairo on May 11, 1998. EPA PHOTO/REUTERS POOL Aladin Abdel NABY

Around 500 United States documents declassified and published on Wednesday show that Washington was aware of the abuses committed by the Indonesian security forces to contain protests during the economic and political crisis that led to the resignation of president Suharto in 1998.

The documents, published by the nonprofit National Security Archive at George Washington University, to which EFE had access, correspond to the period between 1997-99 and prove that the Indonesian government covered up crimes committed by top military officials against students and activists protesting against the regime.