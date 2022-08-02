The United States has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden announced on Monday (Tuesday, Kabul time).
The counter-terrorism operation was carried out by the CIA in Kabul on Saturday.
A photograph made available on 17 August 2013, shows Mohammed al-Zawahiri (C), brother of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Chief of al-Qaeda, during a protest outside the French embassy in Cairo, Egypt, 18 January 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TAREK WAGUIH
A Ausaf newspaper picture dated 08 November 2001 shows Saudi-dissident Osama bin Laden (L) sitting with his deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri at his hide out at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. EPA-EFE FILE/AUSAF NEWSPAPER EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A photograph made available on 17 August 2013 shows Mohammed al-Zawahiri, brother of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Chief of al-Qaeda, during his trial in Cairo, Egypt, 15 June 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/AL YOUM ELSABAA NEWSPAPER
US President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about a 'successful' counterterrorism operation that killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, from the Blue Room balcony of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM WATSON / POOL
