People wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile facility in Miami Beach, Florida. Health officials in the United States are continuing to ease Covid-19 restrictions even as a growing body of scientific data indicates a large number of cases go undetected and may be fueling the rise of new variants. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Health officials in the United States are continuing to ease Covid-19 restrictions even as a growing body of scientific data indicates a large number of cases go undetected and may be fueling the rise of new variants.

According to a new study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, a monthly open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association, the majority of people likely infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 at a Los Angeles hospital did not know they had the virus.