Residents on the US border with Mexico feel forgotten, abandoned and stigmatized by politicians in Washington who they see as utterly ignorant of their reality. So it's hardly surprising that national politics are not a frequent topic of conversation, despite the impact decisions made in the White House and Congress have on the people living along the boundary that stretches 3,145km (1,954mi) from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico.
US election campaign seems remote to people along Mexican border
Aaron Ruiz, a 32-year-old IT worker, poses for a photo during an interview with Efe in San Diego on 2 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura
Two young women chat while sitting on a bench in El Paso, Texas, on 14 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura
A view of the US flag on 2 September 2020, from the international bridge linking San Diego to the Mexican city of Tijuana. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura