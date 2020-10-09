efe-epaBy Alex Segura Lozano San Diego/Nogales/Yuma/El Paso

Residents on the US border with Mexico feel forgotten, abandoned and stigmatized by politicians in Washington who they see as utterly ignorant of their reality. So it's hardly surprising that national politics are not a frequent topic of conversation, despite the impact decisions made in the White House and Congress have on the people living along the boundary that stretches 3,145km (1,954mi) from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico.