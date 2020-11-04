Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks as he stands with Dr. Jill Biden (R) at his Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

Americans in China, the “enemy” country of Republican incumbent Donald Trump, tensely awaited the US presidential election outcome while the Chinese did not appear concerned, although most favor Democrat Joe Biden.