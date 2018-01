A Pakistani tribesman inspects the scene of a US drone strike that allegedly killed a commander of the Taliban Haqqani militants group, in the Kurram tribal region near the Afghan border, in Pakistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The embassy of the United States in Pakistan on Thursday dismissed a claim by Islamabad that US forces bombed a refugee camp on its territory.

On Wednesday, two alleged members of the Haqqani Network, which is affiliated to the Afghan Taliban, died in a drone attack in the tribal areas of the country.