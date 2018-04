Palestinians protesters prepare kites with Molotov cocktails during clashes near the Israel border in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters gather tires to be burnt during clashes near the Israel border in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The United States special representative for international negotiations on Saturday lamented the death of a Palestinian teenager in Gaza during protests near the Israeli border and called for restraint to prevent further casualties.

Jason Greenblatt tweeted on his official account after Mohammed Ayoub, 15, was killed on Friday by Israeli gunfire during protests along with the separation barrier with Israel.