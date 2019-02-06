The US special representative for North Korea traveled from Seoul to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with senior officials of the North Korean regime to finalize the details of the second summit between the leaders of both countries.
The US special representative, Stephen Biegun, is scheduled to hold a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, to finalize their agreements on the summit, which US president Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address in Washington DC will be held on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.