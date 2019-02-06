A US aircraft, believed to be carrying Stephen Biegun, US special representative for North Korea, departs for Pyongyang from the US Osan air base near Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 06 February 2019. Biegun will meet his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, in Pyongyang for working-level talks for the US-North Korea summit. US President Donald J. Trump announced that the second summit is planned with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam from 27 to 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The US special representative for North Korea traveled from Seoul to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with senior officials of the North Korean regime to finalize the details of the second summit between the leaders of both countries.

The US special representative, Stephen Biegun, is scheduled to hold a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, to finalize their agreements on the summit, which US president Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address in Washington DC will be held on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.