A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump (R) during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Stephen Biegun, the US envoy for North Korea, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 03, 2019, to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart to prepare for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang slated for late this month. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States Special Representative for North Korea on Monday met with the top security advisor to the South Korean president to prepare for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang, set to be held later this month.

Stephen Biegun, who arrived on Sunday for a three-day visit to South Korea, met Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, a government spokesperson said in Seoul.