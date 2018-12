South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) and Stephen Biegun (R), the US special representative for North Korea, speak during their meeting to discuss North Korean nuclear issues at the Ministry of Unification in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

The United States envoy for North Korea said Friday that cooperation between Washington and Seoul would help bring an end to hostilities on the peninsula and lead to a bright future for the Korean people.

"The work we do together is not just for US-South Korean relations. It's for the future of the Korean Peninsula," Stephen Biegun said during a meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, according to Yonhap news agency.