Stephen Biegun (L), US Special Representative for North Korea, poses with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) for photographers prior their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

A special envoy of the United States to North Korea was received on Tuesday by the Foreign Minister of South Korea in Seoul, the first stop on his Northeast Asia tour, in which he seeks to make progress in the denuclearization of North Korea.

Stephen Biegun paid a courtesy visit to Kang Kyung-wha before meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, at the start of his tour in which he is seeking ways to "make progress in denuclearization and (bring) stable peace to the Korean Peninsula," the US envoy said on Tuesday in statements collected by South Korea's Yonhap news agency .