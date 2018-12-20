Stephen Biegun (C), the top US nuclear envoy, visits South Korea's foreign ministry on Sep 15 2018, to meet with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's top nuclear negotiator, as he makes his second visit to the South in less than a week. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean inspection team heads to a North Korean guard post to begin a process to verify their recent work to withdraw most guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) through reciprocal onsite visits, in Cheorwon, South Korea, Dec 12 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States envoy for North Korea on Thursday visited the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea to verify the latest developments of withdrawals from the border area amid easing tensions between the two countries.

US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, who will be in South Korea until Saturday, requested to personally travel to the militarized border to see to observe the effects of the improving ties between the Koreas, according to sources quoted by state-owned South Korean news agency Yonhap.