The United States envoy for North Korea on Thursday visited the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea to verify the latest developments of withdrawals from the border area amid easing tensions between the two countries.
US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, who will be in South Korea until Saturday, requested to personally travel to the militarized border to see to observe the effects of the improving ties between the Koreas, according to sources quoted by state-owned South Korean news agency Yonhap.