(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States Special Representative for North Korea travelled to Seoul on Sunday to meet representatives from Pyongyang and prepare for the second summit between the leaders of the two countries, scheduled to be held later this month.

After arriving in Seoul, Stephen Biegun was due to meet South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon, to coordinate on talks with the North Korean regime over its denuclearization, South Korean officials told Yonhap news agency.