A photo provided by the US Department of State of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, during a meeting on 7 February 2022 in Washington DC. EFE/ Ronny Przysucha / US Department of State/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The top diplomats of the United States and the European Union said here Monday that their warnings about Russia's buildup of troops in areas along its border with Ukraine are not alarmism but mere statements of fact.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, met at a EU-US Energy Council gathering Monday in Washington and said they are offering a unified front in the face of Moscow's aggressive behavior.