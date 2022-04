A maintenance employee rides a bicycle in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 11 April 2022. Shanghai is currently under a strict Covid-19 lockdown. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man in protective gear carries Covid-19 self-testing kits to the quarantined people in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 11 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A maintenance employee rides a motorcycle in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 11 April 2022. Shanghai is currently under a strict Covid-19 lockdown. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The United States state department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel from its consulate in Shanghai along with their families amid surging Covid-19 cases and strict measures imposed by Chinese authorities to contain them, the mission said in a Tuesday statement.

"The movement from 'authorized' to 'ordered' departure means that we are now mandating that certain employees depart Shanghai rather than making this decision voluntary,” the consulate said of the Monday evacuation order.