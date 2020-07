A 14 July 2020 photo of a United States federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana, where the first federal inmate in 17 years was exected by lethal injection. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A 14 July 2020 photo of a guard tower at a United States federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the first federal inmate in 17 years was executed by lethal injection. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Footage of the Indiana prison where Daniel Lewis Lee was executed

Authorities in the United States on Tuesday put to death a federal inmate for the first time in 17 years, administering a lethal injection to Daniel Lewis Lee just six hours after the Supreme Court had given the green light for the execution in a 5-4 ruling.

"Law and order," US President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the high court decided that "executions may proceed as planned."