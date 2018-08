Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C), holds his ballot next to his wife Bun Rany (C-L), at a polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KITH SEREY

The United States Department of State announced Thursday it would be expanding visa restrictions against Cambodians linked to recent controversial elections in the country.

The US criticized the Cambodian government for undemocratic actions taken in the run up to the July elections, including disbanding the opposition and a severe crackdown on dissidence.