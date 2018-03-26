British military personnel wearing hazmat suits gather evidence on March 12, 2018, near Salisbury, England, as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. EPA-EFE FILE/Neil Hall

The United States on Monday expelled 60 Russian diplomats in response to the attempted murder of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom earlier this month, officials said.

"With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government's behavior."