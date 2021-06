A handout photo made available by the US Embassy to Cambodia shows US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman (L) poses for pictures with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) during a meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 01 June 2021. EPA-EFE/US EMBASSY TO CAMBODIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States has expressed "serious concerns" about the presence of Chinese troops and the construction of facilities at a Cambodian naval base during Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's visit to the Southeast Asian Country.

The US representative, who met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, "sought clarification" for the demolition "without notice" of two buildings financed by the US at the Ream Naval Base, where Chinese military presence has been observed.