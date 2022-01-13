Dr. Rochelle Walensky (l), the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci (r), the White House's chief medical advisor, following a US Senate hearing on federal response to COVID-19 in Washington DC, on Jan. 11, 2022. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

People stand in line waiting to get tested for Covid-19 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Jan. 12, 2022. EFE/Shawn Thew

The US assumes that almost "everyone" will contract covid

As the United States faces a record wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, health authorities around the country are in the crosshairs due to confusion surrounding how many days to isolate if exposed and facemask use.

The contradictory messages were repeated on Wednesday at the White House's weekly press briefing on Covid-19, where President Joe Biden's coronavirus team was unable to clarify what kind of facemask people should use to protect themselves against the new variant.