As the United States faces a record wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, health authorities around the country are in the crosshairs due to confusion surrounding how many days to isolate if exposed and facemask use.
The contradictory messages were repeated on Wednesday at the White House's weekly press briefing on Covid-19, where President Joe Biden's coronavirus team was unable to clarify what kind of facemask people should use to protect themselves against the new variant.