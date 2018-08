The motorcade carrying Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman crosses the Brooklyn Bridge on Aug. 14, 2018, on the way to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Emma Coronel Aispuro (C-L), the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman, leaves after attending a hearing at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

The federal judge presiding over the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman in New York on Tuesday denied a motion by the defense to move the proceedings to another location.

The Sinaloa drug cartel leader's attorneys asked Judge Brian Cogan for a change of venue from Brooklyn, where the trial is set to take place.