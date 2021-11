A file photo of the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The United States Federal Reserve said on 3 November 2021 that it will start rolling back the extraordinary monetary stimulus program it launched in response to the pandemic-triggered economic crisis. That program currently involves purchases of $120 billion per month in mortgage-backed and Treasury securities to keep long-term interest rates low, but the central bank said they will be reduced by $15 billion a month starting in November and by an additional $15 billion in December. At that rate, the program would be brought to an end by mid-2022. EFE/Kevin Dietsch/Pool

The Fed begins the gradual withdrawal of the stimulus launched to curb the crisis

The United States Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will start rolling back the extraordinary monetary stimulus program it launched in response to the pandemic-triggered economic crisis.

That program currently involves purchases of $120 billion per month in mortgage-backed and Treasury securities to keep long-term interest rates low, but the central bank said they will be reduced by $15 billion a month starting in November and by an additional $15 billion in December.