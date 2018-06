A picture dated Apr 10, 2013 shows an US Air Force F-15 aircraft flying over the U.S. Air Force Kadena Air Base in Kadena city, Okinawa Island, southern Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A United States Air Force fighter plane on Monday crashed into the sea off the coast of Okinawa in Japan during a routine training mission, but the pilot ejected, the US military said.

The F-15C Eagle fighter took off from Kadena US Air Force base on the island of Okinawa (southwest) and fell into the sea around 6.26am, US Forces, Japan, said in a statement.