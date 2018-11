The US Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) takes part in the International Fleet Review in the sea of Seogwipo, off the island of Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

USS Ronald Reagan leaves the southeastern port of Busan, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US navy crew members of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet on the deck of the US Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A United States fighter jet deployed in Japan crashed Monday into the sea off Okinawa, according to the US Pacific Fleet.

The F/A-18 "experienced a mechanical issue that resulted in the crew ejecting while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea," said the Fleet in a statement.