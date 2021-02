A frame grab from a police CCTV video made available through Turkish Newspaper Sabah allegedly shows Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (R) entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 October 2018 (reissued 26 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/SABAH NEWSPAPER HANDOUT HANDOUT TURKEY OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi at the second day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019 (reissued 26 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN / POOL

A protester (L) wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands while others hold images of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 October 2018 (reissued 02 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The United States government on Friday released an intelligence report that found Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

Washington then sanctioned more than 70 Saudis, but not the prince himself. EFE-EPA