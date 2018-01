Malaysia Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai (L) meets Jacquita Gomes (C), widow of Patrick Gomes and V.P.R Nathan (R) husband of Anne Daisy, both passengers missing in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, after a signing ceremony between the Malaysian government and Ocean Infinity Limited at the Transport Ministry building, Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with American firm Ocean Infinity to resume search for the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which had mysteriously disappeared on Mar. 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

"Ocean Infinity will undertake search operation to locate flight MH370 an an area of 25,000 square kilometer...The search operation is scheduled to commence mid January 2018," said Malaysia's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, at a press conference.