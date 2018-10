US First Lady Melania Trump (C-L) chats with Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (C) during her visit to Accra, Ghana, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

US First Lady Melania Trump (R) poses with Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (L) at the presidential residency during her visit to Accra, Ghana, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

United States first lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday to begin her tour of Africa focusing on child welfare, which is to include stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

The first lady is set to visit projects funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), including hospitals, schools and shelters, and to promote her "Be Best" initiative for a healthy and drug-free life for children, as well as combatting online harassment.