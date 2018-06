US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) meet with King Felipe VI (C-L) and Queen Letizia (L) of Spain at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (Back) is seen behind a door of a vehicle being opened by a US marine as he greets Queen Letizia (R) of Spain upon her arrival with King Felipe VI (not pictured) at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (2-L) and First Lady Melanie Trump (2-R) greet King Felipe VI (Front L) and Queen Letizia (R) of Spain at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melanie Trump (2-R) greet King Felipe VI (2-L) and Queen Letizia (R) of Spain at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Queen Letizia (L) of Spain walk down the Colonnade beside the Rose Garden to join their husbands in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Queen Letizia (L) of Spain walk down the Colonnade beside the Rose Garden to join their husbands in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2018. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are visiting the White House. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US First Lady, Queen of Spain show cordiality in their first meeting

The First Lady of the United States and the Queen of Spain showed cordiality during their first meeting held at the White House on Tuesday, along with their husbands, the President of the United States and the King of Spain.

After posing smiling for a photo session outside the presidential residence, the four entered the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump and King Felipe VI of Spain made a statement to the press.