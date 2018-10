Entissar Amer (R), the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, receives the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump (L), in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Egyptian Presidency Handout

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) and his wife, Entissar Amer, (R) meet with the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump (L), in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Egyptian Presidency Handout

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, visits the Giza pyramids and the Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, visits the Giza pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

The first lady of the United States visited the Giza pyramids on Saturday in the last stop of her maiden, five-day Africa tour.

During the visit, Melania Trump was accompanied by the Egyptian ministers of tourism, Rania al-Mashat, and antiquities, Khaled al-Anani.